Which? uses cookies to improve our sites and by continuing you agree to our cookies policy.

Map filter overlay dab1daba5aaaf0a3cc514358c5aac8e5e31ff6f12b8c981524f05b6ef6d8df18
Domiciliary care

Signet Healthcare Limited

Audit House, 260 Field End Road, Eastcote, Ruislip,
HA4 9LT
020 8429 7495
www.signethealthcare.co.uk

Local authority

  • Hillingdon

Who runs this service

  • Signet Healthcare Limited

Registered manager

Johnette Clarke

Registered specialist services

  • Dementia
  • Physical disabilities

Latest regulatory ratings

Overall rating: Requires
improvement
Is the service safe? Requires
improvement
Is the service effective? Requires
improvement
Is the service caring? Good
Is the service responsive? Good
Is the service well-led? Requires
improvement
Email & Print
Which? works for you © Which? 2017