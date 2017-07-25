Which? uses cookies to improve our sites and by continuing you agree to our cookies policy.

Domiciliary care

Simply Together Limited

Watermeadow House, Watermeadow, Chesham,
HP5 1LF
01494 791342

Local authority

  • Buckinghamshire

Who runs this service

  • Simply Together Limited

Registered specialist services

  • Sensory impairments
  • Dementia
  • Physical disabilities

Latest regulatory ratings

Overall rating: Requires
improvement
Is the service safe? Inadequate
Is the service effective? Requires
improvement
Is the service caring? Requires
improvement
Is the service responsive? Requires
improvement
Is the service well-led? Requires
improvement
