Domiciliary care

Sinan Care Limited

Room 11 The Pavilion, 280 St. Ann's Road, London,
N15 5BN
020 3689 2579
www.SinanCare.com

Local authority

  • Haringey

Who runs this service

  • Sinan Care Limited

Registered manager

Hassan Mohamud

Registered specialist services

  • Dementia
  • Physical disabilities

Latest regulatory ratings

Overall rating: Good
Is the service safe? Good
Is the service effective? Good
Is the service caring? Good
Is the service responsive? Good
Is the service well-led? Good
