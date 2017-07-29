Which? uses cookies to improve our sites and by continuing you agree to our cookies policy

Domiciliary care

Sincerity Health Care Ltd

45 Sheaf Street, Daventry,
NN11 4AA
07894 389254
www.sincerityhealthcare.com

Local authority

  • Northamptonshire

Who runs this service

  • Sincerity Health Care Limited

Registered manager

Goodness Pepereke

Registered specialist services

  • Dementia

Latest regulatory ratings

Overall rating: Good
Is the service safe? Good
Is the service effective? Good
Is the service caring? Good
Is the service responsive? Good
Is the service well-led? Good
