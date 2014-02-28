Which? uses cookies to improve our sites and by continuing you agree to our cookies policy

Domiciliary care

Slough Borough Council Recovery, Rehabilitation & Reablement Service

Adult Placement Scheme, 6 Tower House, Burlington Avenue, Slough,
SL1 2LA
01753 690936
www.slough.gov.uk

Local authority

  • Slough

Who runs this service

  • Slough Borough Council

Registered specialist services

  • Sensory impairments
  • Mental health issues
  • Physical disabilities
  • Dementia
