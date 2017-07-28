Snapethorpe Hall offers dementia, nursing, and residential care in a residential area of Lupset, Wakefield, near the M1. Residents have a choice of lounge areas overlooking the gardens. There_s a GP service, mobile hairdresser plus chiropody and alternative therapy services, and a kitchenette for visitors. Many bedrooms have en suite facilities, while all are wheelchair friendly, with TV points and a nurse call system. Organised activities include arts and crafts, gardening, quizzes, professional entertainment, music therapy, animal therapy, church services and minibus outings There_s a landscaped garden where green-fingered enthusiasts can enjoy helping to keep the raised flowerbeds and outdoor area looking good.

