Domiciliary care

Solihull Care Domiciliary Service

Suite 7 Solihull Trade Centre, Olton Wharf, off Richmond Road, Olton, Solihull,
B92 7RN
0121 706 3630
www.solihullcare.co.uk

Local authority

  • Solihull

Who runs this service

  • Solihull Care Limited

Registered manager

Angela Reid

Registered specialist services

  • Sensory impairments
  • Mental health issues
  • Physical disabilities
  • Dementia

Latest regulatory ratings

Overall rating: Good
Is the service safe? Requires
improvement
Is the service effective? Good
Is the service caring? Good
Is the service responsive? Good
Is the service well-led? Good
