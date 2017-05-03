Which? uses cookies to improve our sites and by continuing you agree to our cookies policy

Domiciliary care

Solution2care Services Limited

Suite 203L, C I B A Building, 146 Hagley Road, Birmingham,
B16 9NX
0121 667 2111
www.solution2careservices.co.uk

Local authority

  • Birmingham

Who runs this service

  • Solution2care Services Limited

Registered specialist services

  • Sensory impairments
  • Mental health issues
