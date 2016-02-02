Which? uses cookies to improve our sites and by continuing you agree to our cookies policy.

Domiciliary care

Somerset Care Community Services (Wiltshire)

Unit 3, Ground Floor, Challymead Business Park, Bradford Road, Melksham,
SN12 8BU
01225 702141
www.somersetcare.co.uk

Local authority

  • Wiltshire

Who runs this service

  • Somerset Care Limited

Registered manager

Jennifer Futcher

Registered specialist services

  • Sensory impairments
  • Mental health issues
  • Physical disabilities
  • Dementia

Latest regulatory ratings

Overall rating: Good
Is the service safe? Good
Is the service effective? Good
Is the service caring? Good
Is the service responsive? Good
Is the service well-led? Requires
improvement
