Domiciliary care

South Reablement Service

Etrop Court, 2nd Floor Rowlandsway, Rowlandsway, Wythenshawe, Manchester,
M22 5RG
0161 245 7414
www.manchester.gov.uk

Local authority

  • Manchester

Who runs this service

  • Manchester City Council - Adult Directorate

Registered manager

Katherine Kewley

Latest regulatory ratings

Overall rating: Good
Is the service safe? Good
Is the service effective? Good
Is the service caring? Good
Is the service responsive? Good
Is the service well-led? Good
