Southlands Place opened in February 2016 in the coastal town of Bexhill-on-Sea. It provides residential, nursing and dementia care in a tranquil and peaceful setting. All bedrooms are tastefully decorated and furnished to a high standard, each complete with en suite facilities. There are several additional bathrooms that provide assisted bathing facilities, too. Residents are encouraged to personalise their room with small items of furniture and other treasured possessions. All the ground floor rooms benefit from direct access to the landscaped gardens, which offers a peaceful place for residents to relax and enjoy the attractive surroundings. In addition, some of the first floor rooms have secure private balconies. There is also a dedicated garden access for those living in the dementia area of the home, which has been carefully designed to offer a further tranquil and safe environment.

We always recommend that before selecting or making any important decisions about a care home you take the time to check that it is right for your or your relative's particular circumstances. Any description and indication of services and facilities on this page have been provided to us by the relevant care home and we cannot take any responsibility for any errors or other inaccuracies. However, please email us on the address you will find on our About us page if you think any of the information on this page is missing and / or incorrect.