Residential care home

Southlawns

Highfield Road, Street,
BA16 0JJ
01458 443635
www.somersetcare.co.uk

About Southlawns

Southlawns is situated in a pleasant residential area in Street, within easy reach of the high street and the well-known Clarks Village. It is a modern, well-established residential home with a great reputation for excellent care delivered by a qualified and dedicated team. The town offers shops, banks, a post office and other local amenities, while the historic town of Glastonbury is a short drive away. Southlawns is tastefully furnished throughout, although residents are welcome to personalise their rooms with their own furniture. Bedrooms are fitted with a call system, and some have the benefit of en suite facilities. All rooms enjoy ground floor or lift access. An activities co-ordinator organises a variety of activities for residents to take part in, including trips to local restaurants, pubs and other attractions like garden centers and wildlife parks. IT facilities, including wi-fi and Skype, are available for all to use.

Accommodation

  • 40Residents
  • 8Single rooms with en suite WC
  • 32Single rooms without en suite WC

Local authority

  • Somerset

Who runs this service

  • Somerset Care Limited

Registered manager

Catherine Brown

Registered specialist services

  • Dementia

Latest regulatory ratings

Overall rating: Good
Is the service safe? Good
Is the service effective? Good
Is the service caring? Good
Is the service responsive? Good
Is the service well-led? Good

Additional care services

  • Convalescent care Convalescent care
  • Day care Day care
  • Respite care Respite care

Facilities

  • Activities co-ordinator Activities co-ordinator
  • Conservatory Conservatory
  • Free parking Free parking
  • Gardens for residents and guests Gardens for residents and guests
  • Hairdresser (maybe visiting) Hairdresser (maybe visiting)
  • Lift Lift
  • Near public transport Near public transport
  • Pets by arrangement Pets by arrangement
  • Patio Patio
  • Phone point in own room Phone point in own room
  • Quiet lounge Quiet lounge
  • Residents kitchenette Residents kitchenette
  • TV lounge TV lounge
  • Wi-fi Wi-fi
