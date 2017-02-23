Southlawns is situated in a pleasant residential area in Street, within easy reach of the high street and the well-known Clarks Village. It is a modern, well-established residential home with a great reputation for excellent care delivered by a qualified and dedicated team. The town offers shops, banks, a post office and other local amenities, while the historic town of Glastonbury is a short drive away. Southlawns is tastefully furnished throughout, although residents are welcome to personalise their rooms with their own furniture. Bedrooms are fitted with a call system, and some have the benefit of en suite facilities. All rooms enjoy ground floor or lift access. An activities co-ordinator organises a variety of activities for residents to take part in, including trips to local restaurants, pubs and other attractions like garden centers and wildlife parks. IT facilities, including wi-fi and Skype, are available for all to use.

