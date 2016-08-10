About Speirs House

Speirs House is situated in a leafy suburb of New Malden. The home is managed by Greensleeves Care, a not-for-profit care organisation. The home benefits from beautiful gardens, which provide a quiet, relaxing place to sit and watch the world go by. It is an Edwardian House with a purpose-built extension, and all residents are accommodated on the ground floor. Well-trained staff make residents feel at home and assist with nursing and general holistic care. A varied programme of activities at the care home help to keep residents stimulated and engaged. Residents are supported by staff to use the care home's wi-fi access and computers to help them stay in touch with friends and family. The Speirs House minibus is regularly used for outings to places such as Richmond Park, Chessington Zoo and shopping trips to nearby New Malden and Kingston upon Thames. All residents'__ views, choices and preferences contribute to the running of their home.