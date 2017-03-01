Which? uses cookies to improve our sites and by continuing you agree to our cookies policy

Map filter overlay dab1daba5aaaf0a3cc514358c5aac8e5e31ff6f12b8c981524f05b6ef6d8df18
Nursing home

Spinneyfields Specialist Care Centre

HE Bates Way, Rushden,
NN10 9YP
01933 352840
www.shaw.co.uk

About Spinneyfields Specialist Care Centre

Spinneyfields Specialist Centre in Rushden operates in partnership with Northamptonshire County Council to offer a range of short stay, intermediate and respite care services for older people. It aims to enable them to return to their own home, await a move to live at a more appropriate community setting or to provide a break for carers. Physiotherapy and occupational therapy support are provided for older people requiring rehabilitation and there is a spa pool, fitness suite and occupational therapy kitchen. Spinneyfields has 51 en suite bedrooms of which 14 are apartments with en suite facilities, separate lounge/ diner and well equipped kitchenette facilities. There is a small shop and hairdressing salon two communal dining areas, and a number of lounges, and the centre is surrounded by landscaped enclosed gardens.

Accommodation

  • 51Residents
  • 51Single rooms with en suite WC

Local authority

  • Northamptonshire

Who runs this service

  • Shaw Healthcare (Group) Limited

Registered manager

Robert Hollins

Registered specialist services

  • Dementia
  • Physical disabilities

Latest regulatory ratings

Overall rating: Good
Is the service safe? Good
Is the service effective? Good
Is the service caring? Good
Is the service responsive? Good
Is the service well-led? Good

Additional care services

  • Day care Day care
  • Respite care Respite care
  • Access to a physiotherapist Access to a physiotherapist

Facilities

  • Gardens for residents and guests Gardens for residents and guests
  • Hairdresser (maybe visiting) Hairdresser (maybe visiting)
  • TV lounge TV lounge
  • Wi-fi Wi-fi
Email & Print

We always recommend that before selecting or making any important decisions about a care home you take the time to check that it is right for your or your relative's particular circumstances.

Any description and indication of services and facilities on this page have been provided to us by the relevant care home and we cannot take any responsibility for any errors or other inaccuracies. However, please email us on the address you will find on our About us page if you think any of the information on this page is missing and / or incorrect.

Which? works for you © Which? 2017