Which? uses cookies to improve our sites and by continuing you agree to our cookies policy

Map filter overlay dab1daba5aaaf0a3cc514358c5aac8e5e31ff6f12b8c981524f05b6ef6d8df18
Domiciliary care

Spring Cottages Home Care Limited

Stone Moor Bottom, St John's Road, Padiham,
BB12 7BS
01282 774522
www.springcottagescare.co.uk

Local authority

  • Lancashire

Who runs this service

  • Spring Cottages Home Care Limited

Registered manager

Nicola Stott

Registered specialist services

  • Dementia
  • Physical disabilities

Latest regulatory ratings

Overall rating: Good
Is the service safe? Good
Is the service effective? Good
Is the service caring? Good
Is the service responsive? Good
Is the service well-led? Good
Email & Print
Which? works for you © Which? 2017