Springfield Bank provides dementia and nursing care in Bonnyrigg, Midlothian, with the A6094 close by. All bedrooms have en suite facilities, wheelchair access and have a nurse call system. There_s a GP service, hairdressing salon, plus chiropody and alternative therapy services, a smoking lounge and a relative_s room. The home organised arts and crafts, baking, animal visits, and performances by local schoolchildren. Birds and wildlife that regularly visit the gardens and secure patio areas and green-fingered residents can help to keep the raised flowerbeds and vegetable and herb gardens keep looking good.

We always recommend that before selecting or making any important decisions about a care home you take the time to check that it is right for your or your relative's particular circumstances. Any description and indication of services and facilities on this page have been provided to us by the relevant care home and we cannot take any responsibility for any errors or other inaccuracies. However, please email us on the address you will find on our About us page if you think any of the information on this page is missing and / or incorrect.