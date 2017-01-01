Which? uses cookies to improve our sites and by continuing you agree to our cookies policy.

Residential care home

Springfield Bank Nursing Home

36/38 Cockpen Crescent, Bonnyrigg,
EH19 3PN
0131 660 5060

Springfield Bank provides dementia and nursing care in Bonnyrigg, Midlothian, with the A6094 close by. All bedrooms have en suite facilities, wheelchair access and have a nurse call system. There_s a GP service, hairdressing salon, plus chiropody and alternative therapy services, a smoking lounge and a relative_s room. The home organised arts and crafts, baking, animal visits, and performances by local schoolchildren. Birds and wildlife that regularly visit the gardens and secure patio areas and green-fingered residents can help to keep the raised flowerbeds and vegetable and herb gardens keep looking good.

Accommodation

  • 70Residents
  • 70Single rooms with en suite WC

Local authority

  • Midlothian

Facilities

  • Activities co-ordinator Activities co-ordinator
  • Free parking Free parking
  • Gardens for residents and guests Gardens for residents and guests
  • Hairdresser (maybe visiting) Hairdresser (maybe visiting)
  • Minibus Minibus
  • Near public transport Near public transport
