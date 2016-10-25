Which? uses cookies to improve our sites and by continuing you agree to our cookies policy

Map filter overlay dab1daba5aaaf0a3cc514358c5aac8e5e31ff6f12b8c981524f05b6ef6d8df18
Domiciliary care

Springfield Home Care Services Limited

2 Fusion Court, Aberford Road, Garforth, Leeds,
LS25 2GH
0113 287 6789
www.springfieldhealthcaregroup.com

Local authority

  • Leeds

Who runs this service

  • Springfield Home Care Services Limited

Registered manager

Mandy Callaghan

Registered specialist services

  • Sensory impairments
  • Mental health issues
  • Physical disabilities
  • Dementia

Latest regulatory ratings

Overall rating: Requires
improvement
Is the service safe? Requires
improvement
Is the service effective? Requires
improvement
Is the service caring? Good
Is the service responsive? Requires
improvement
Is the service well-led? Requires
improvement
Email & Print
Which? works for you © Which? 2017