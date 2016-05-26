Which? uses cookies to improve our sites and by continuing you agree to our cookies policy

Residential care home

St Aidan Lodge Residential Care Home

Front Street, Framwellgate Moor, Durham,
DH1 5BL
0191 370 9691
www.staidanlodge.com

About St Aidan Lodge Residential Care Home

St Aidan Lodge is a purpose-built residential care home offering both general residential and dementia residential care in separate units. There are spacious communal areas and a garden.

Accommodation

  • 62Residents
  • 62Single rooms with en suite WC

Local authority

  • Durham

Who runs this service

  • Ideal Care (North) Limited

Registered manager

Claire McArdle

Registered specialist services

  • Dementia

Latest regulatory ratings

Overall rating: Good
Is the service safe? Good
Is the service effective? Good
Is the service caring? Good
Is the service responsive? Good
Is the service well-led? Good

Additional care services

  • Respite care Respite care
  • Access to a chiropodist Access to a chiropodist
  • Access to a dentist Access to a dentist
  • Access to a GP Access to a GP
  • Access to an optician Access to an optician

Facilities

  • Activities co-ordinator Activities co-ordinator
  • Free parking Free parking
  • Gardens for residents and guests Gardens for residents and guests
  • Hairdresser (maybe visiting) Hairdresser (maybe visiting)
  • Library (maybe visiting) Library (maybe visiting)
  • Lift Lift
  • Minibus Minibus
  • Near public transport Near public transport
  • Patio Patio
  • Phone point in own room Phone point in own room
  • Place of worship and/or visiting faith leaders Place of worship and/or visiting faith leaders
  • Quiet lounge Quiet lounge
  • Residents kitchenette Residents kitchenette
  • TV lounge TV lounge
