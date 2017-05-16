St Andrew's has been gradually converted from a large residential dwelling to provide care for long-term needs, respite care and holiday breaks. Accommodation is on two floors, mainly of single rooms with some double rooms. Most rooms have en suite facilities, which include a washbasin and toilet although some only have a washbasin. Some rooms also have an en suite shower. Staff offer a regular programme of social and leisure activities to suit the needs of residents. It welcomes local authority-funded residents as well as those paying for their own care.

