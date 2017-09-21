Which? uses cookies to improve our sites and by continuing you agree to our cookies policy

Residential care home

St Cross Grange

140 St Cross Road, Winchester,
SO23 9RJ
01962 854865
www.greensleeves.org.uk

About St Cross Grange

St Cross Grange is an attractive care home located in a quiet suburb of the historic city of Winchester. In the original house, the lounges, dining rooms and communal areas have been refurbished to create an engaging and relaxing home environment. Many of the bedrooms and communal areas have retained the original period features. The home has wide corridors and doorways to accommodate wheelchair users. Bedrooms are tastefully furnished and residents are encouraged to bring personal items to add a familiar touch to their new home. The bedrooms are light and airy, and feature en-suite wet rooms for easy access. State-of-the-art dementia developments incorporate the latest dementia design features.

Accommodation

  • 60Residents
  • 60Single rooms with en suite WC

Local authority

  • Hampshire

Who runs this service

  • Greensleeves Homes Trust

Registered specialist services

  • Sensory impairments
  • Mental health issues
  • Physical disabilities
  • Dementia

Latest regulatory ratings

Overall rating: Good
Is the service safe? Good
Is the service effective? Good
Is the service caring? Good
Is the service responsive? Good
Is the service well-led? Requires
improvement

Additional care services

  • Respite care Respite care
  • Access to a chiropodist Access to a chiropodist
  • Access to a physiotherapist Access to a physiotherapist

Facilities

  • Activities co-ordinator Activities co-ordinator
  • Free parking Free parking
  • Gardens for residents and guests Gardens for residents and guests
  • Hairdresser (maybe visiting) Hairdresser (maybe visiting)
  • Library (maybe visiting) Library (maybe visiting)
  • Lift Lift
  • Near public transport Near public transport
  • Pets by arrangement Pets by arrangement
  • Patio Patio
  • Phone point in own room Phone point in own room
  • Quiet lounge Quiet lounge
  • Residents kitchenette Residents kitchenette
  • Stairlift Stairlift
  • TV lounge TV lounge
  • Wi-fi Wi-fi
We always recommend that before selecting or making any important decisions about a care home you take the time to check that it is right for your or your relative's particular circumstances.

Any description and indication of services and facilities on this page have been provided to us by the relevant care home and we cannot take any responsibility for any errors or other inaccuracies. However, please email us on the address you will find on our About us page if you think any of the information on this page is missing and / or incorrect.

