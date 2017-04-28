Which? uses cookies to improve our sites and by continuing you agree to our cookies policy

Nursing home

St Georges Care Home

Kenn Road, Bristol,
BS5 7PD
0117 954 1234
www.caringhomes.org

About St Georges Care Home

St George is a purpose-built care home located in a quiet residential area, three miles from Bristol city centre. It works in partnership with Bristol Clinical Commissioning Groups to provide personalised nursing and residential care and its staff have specialist expertise in caring for individuals with complex care needs and offer sensitive and supportive end of life care. When a new resident arrives at the home, staff put time and effort into helping them to settle and feel comfortable and many members of the team have worked at the home for more than ten years, so residents can be sure of a familiar face.

Accommodation

  • 67Residents
  • 64Single rooms with en suite WC
  • 3Shared rooms with en suite WC

Local authority

  • Bristol

Who runs this service

  • Caring Homes Healthcare Group Limited

Registered manager

Regina Mparutsa

Latest regulatory ratings

Overall rating: Inadequate
Is the service safe? Inadequate
Is the service effective? Inadequate
Is the service caring? Inadequate
Is the service responsive? Inadequate
Is the service well-led? Inadequate

Additional care services

  • Convalescent care Convalescent care
  • Day care Day care
  • Respite care Respite care
  • Access to a chiropodist Access to a chiropodist

Facilities

  • Activities co-ordinator Activities co-ordinator
  • Conservatory Conservatory
  • Free parking Free parking
  • Gardens for residents and guests Gardens for residents and guests
  • Hairdresser (maybe visiting) Hairdresser (maybe visiting)
  • Near public transport Near public transport
  • Quiet lounge Quiet lounge
  • Residents kitchenette Residents kitchenette
  • TV lounge TV lounge
  • Wi-fi Wi-fi
