St George is a purpose-built care home located in a quiet residential area, three miles from Bristol city centre. It works in partnership with Bristol Clinical Commissioning Groups to provide personalised nursing and residential care and its staff have specialist expertise in caring for individuals with complex care needs and offer sensitive and supportive end of life care. When a new resident arrives at the home, staff put time and effort into helping them to settle and feel comfortable and many members of the team have worked at the home for more than ten years, so residents can be sure of a familiar face.

