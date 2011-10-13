Which? uses cookies to improve our sites and by continuing you agree to our cookies policy

Domiciliary care

St James Care Head Office

St James Care, 31 St James Street, Kings Lynn,
PE30 5DA
01553 771668

Local authority

  • Norfolk

Who runs this service

  • K L Recruitment Ltd

Registered specialist services

  • Sensory impairments
  • Mental health issues
  • Physical disabilities
  • Dementia
