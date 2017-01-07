St John_s nursing home is situated in a conservation area within easy walking distance of Droitwich town centre, its local amenities and public services. Part listed building, the home has been extended to provide comfortable and homely accommodation for older people with dementia. St John_s considers it important that the resident and their family actively contribute towards the planning of care. Every resident has a named carer offering high levels of support on an individual basis. An activity therapist and care staff organise a wide range of things to do both inside and outside of the home.

