Nursing home

St Johns Nursing Home

St Peters Walk, Droitwich,
WR9 8EU
01905 794506
www.shaw.co.uk

About St Johns Nursing Home

St John_s nursing home is situated in a conservation area within easy walking distance of Droitwich town centre, its local amenities and public services. Part listed building, the home has been extended to provide comfortable and homely accommodation for older people with dementia. St John_s considers it important that the resident and their family actively contribute towards the planning of care. Every resident has a named carer offering high levels of support on an individual basis. An activity therapist and care staff organise a wide range of things to do both inside and outside of the home.

Accommodation

  • 31Residents
  • 43Single rooms with en suite WC

Local authority

  • Worcestershire

Who runs this service

  • The Shaw Foundation Limited

Registered manager

Clare Booth

Registered specialist services

  • Mental health issues
  • Dementia

Latest regulatory ratings

Overall rating: Good
Is the service safe? Good
Is the service effective? Good
Is the service caring? Good
Is the service responsive? Good
Is the service well-led? Good

Additional care services

  • Respite care Respite care
  • Access to a chiropodist Access to a chiropodist

Facilities

  • Activities co-ordinator Activities co-ordinator
  • Bar Bar
  • Conservatory Conservatory
  • Free parking Free parking
  • Gardens for residents and guests Gardens for residents and guests
  • Hairdresser (maybe visiting) Hairdresser (maybe visiting)
  • Lift Lift
  • Near public transport Near public transport
  • Pets by arrangement Pets by arrangement
  • Patio Patio
  • Quiet lounge Quiet lounge
  • Residents kitchenette Residents kitchenette
  • TV lounge TV lounge
  • Wi-fi Wi-fi
