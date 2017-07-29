Which? uses cookies to improve our sites and by continuing you agree to our cookies policy

Residential care home

St Leonards Court

6 St Leonards Street, Mundford,
IP26 5HG
01842 878225
www.healthcarehomes.co.uk

About St Leonards Court

St Leonards Court is in the pleasant village of Mundford on the edge of Thetford Forest, within easy reach of the local post office, village store and pub, while residents can enjoy interaction with the local community through the comfort of the main lounge which overlooks the village green. The home is designed for the special needs of elderly people with dementia. All rooms are tastefully decorated and, while they are fully furnished, the home encourages residents to bring with them items of furniture and personal possessions so that their room can be a true home from home . They also have the benefit of the safe enclosed haven of a sensory garden, which is widely enjoyed in the warmer months.

Accommodation

  • 25Residents
  • 19Single rooms with en suite WC
  • 3Shared rooms with en suite WC

Local authority

  • Norfolk

Who runs this service

  • Healthcare Homes Group Limited

Registered manager

Michelle Jarred

Registered specialist services

  • Dementia

Latest regulatory ratings

Overall rating: Requires
improvement
Is the service safe? Requires
improvement
Is the service effective? Good
Is the service caring? Good
Is the service responsive? Good
Is the service well-led? Requires
improvement

Additional care services

  • Respite care Respite care
  • Access to a chiropodist Access to a chiropodist
  • Access to a dentist Access to a dentist
  • Access to an optician Access to an optician

Facilities

  • Activities co-ordinator Activities co-ordinator
  • Free parking Free parking
  • Gardens for residents and guests Gardens for residents and guests
  • Hairdresser (maybe visiting) Hairdresser (maybe visiting)
  • Lift Lift
  • Minibus Minibus
  • Phone point in own room Phone point in own room
  • Wi-fi Wi-fi
We always recommend that before selecting or making any important decisions about a care home you take the time to check that it is right for your or your relative's particular circumstances.

Any description and indication of services and facilities on this page have been provided to us by the relevant care home and we cannot take any responsibility for any errors or other inaccuracies. However, please email us on the address you will find on our About us page if you think any of the information on this page is missing and / or incorrect.

