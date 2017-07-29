St Leonards Court is in the pleasant village of Mundford on the edge of Thetford Forest, within easy reach of the local post office, village store and pub, while residents can enjoy interaction with the local community through the comfort of the main lounge which overlooks the village green. The home is designed for the special needs of elderly people with dementia. All rooms are tastefully decorated and, while they are fully furnished, the home encourages residents to bring with them items of furniture and personal possessions so that their room can be a true home from home . They also have the benefit of the safe enclosed haven of a sensory garden, which is widely enjoyed in the warmer months.

