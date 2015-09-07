Which? uses cookies to improve our sites and by continuing you agree to our cookies policy.

Domiciliary care

St Lukes Care

Units 3-5 Brooklands, Budshead Road, Plymouth,
PL6 5XR
01752 964240
www.stlukescare.co.uk

Local authority

  • Plymouth

Who runs this service

  • SLH Ventures Limited

Registered specialist services

  • Sensory impairments
  • Mental health issues
  • Physical disabilities
  • Dementia
