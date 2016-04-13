St Margaret_s is a purpose-built home offering dementia, nursing and residential, respite and end of life care in a quiet residential area of Durham, with good road links. Residents have a choice of lounge areas including quiet lounges to pursue hobbies or socialise with friends and family. Some rooms have magnificent views of Durham_s cathedral and castle, and some are equipped with showers and assisted bathing facilities. There_s a GP service, hairdressing salon and a smoking area. Organised activities include arts and crafts, professional entertainers, performances from local school children, pet therapy and coffee mornings, plus regular outings such as picnics, museum visits and trips to historic towns. Outdoors is a patio garden where green-fingered enthusiasts have access to the potting shed and can enjoy helping to keep the outdoor area looking good.

