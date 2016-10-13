Which? uses cookies to improve our sites and by continuing you agree to our cookies policy

Domiciliary care

St Mary's Hospice Limited

176 Raddlebarn Road, Selly Park, Birmingham,
B29 7DA
0121 472 1191
www.bsmh.org.uk

Local authority

  • Birmingham

Who runs this service

  • St. Mary's Hospice Limited

Registered manager

Helen O'Halloran

Registered specialist services

  • Physical disabilities

Latest regulatory ratings

Overall rating: Good
Is the service safe? Good
Is the service effective? Good
Is the service caring? Good
Is the service responsive? Good
Is the service well-led? Good
