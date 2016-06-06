Which? uses cookies to improve our sites and by continuing you agree to our cookies policy.

Map filter overlay dab1daba5aaaf0a3cc514358c5aac8e5e31ff6f12b8c981524f05b6ef6d8df18
Domiciliary care

St. Michael's Home Care Limited

Basil De Ferranti House, Aldermaston Road, Basingstoke,
RG24 9NB
0345 450 4015
www.stmichaelshomecare.co.uk

Local authority

  • Hampshire

Who runs this service

  • St Michael's Home Care Limited

Registered specialist services

  • Sensory impairments
  • Dementia
  • Physical disabilities
Email & Print
Which? works for you © Which? 2017