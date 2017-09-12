Stamford Court is located in Stalybridge near to Ashton-Under-Lyne. The home offers nursing and end-of-life care but makes up only one half of the provision on this site sitting alongside Holme Lea. Holme Lea provides residential, dementia and end-of-life care for long- and short-term residents. Stamford Court's bedrooms are decorated and equipped to a very high standard. The home is spilt over two floors and has a spacious lift and is wheelchair accessible allowing residents and their relatives a freedom to experience the home fully.

