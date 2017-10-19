Which? uses cookies to improve our sites and by continuing you agree to our cookies policy

Nursing home

Stanley Park

Wear Road, Stanley,
DH9 6AH
01207 290800
www.careuk.com/care-homes/stanley-park-stanley

Accommodation

  • 71Residents
  • 71Single rooms with en suite WC

Local authority

  • Durham

Who runs this service

  • Care UK Community Partnerships Ltd

Registered manager

Christine Gibson

Registered specialist services

  • Mental health issues
  • Physical disabilities
  • Dementia

Latest regulatory ratings

Overall rating: Good
Is the service safe? Good
Is the service effective? Good
Is the service caring? Good
Is the service responsive? Good
Is the service well-led? Good

Additional care services

  • Convalescent care Convalescent care
  • Day care Day care

Facilities

  • Activities co-ordinator Activities co-ordinator
  • Conservatory Conservatory
  • Free parking Free parking
  • Gardens for residents and guests Gardens for residents and guests
  • Hairdresser (maybe visiting) Hairdresser (maybe visiting)
  • Lift Lift
  • Near public transport Near public transport
  • Pets by arrangement Pets by arrangement
  • Phone point in own room Phone point in own room
  • Place of worship and/or visiting faith leaders Place of worship and/or visiting faith leaders
  • Residents kitchenette Residents kitchenette
  • TV lounge TV lounge
