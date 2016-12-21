Which? uses cookies to improve our sites and by continuing you agree to our cookies policy.

Domiciliary care

Star Domiciliary Care

27 Warde Street, Hulme, Manchester,
M15 5TG
0161 226 3027

Local authority

  • Manchester

Who runs this service

  • Star Domiciliary Care Limited

Registered manager

Rebecca Yamba

Latest regulatory ratings

Overall rating: Requires
improvement
Is the service safe? Requires
improvement
Is the service effective? Requires
improvement
Is the service caring? Good
Is the service responsive? Requires
improvement
Is the service well-led? Requires
improvement
