Domiciliary care

Star Nursing and Care Services

104 Woolwich Road, Greenwich, London,
SE10 0LE
020 8858 4427
www.starnursing.co.uk

Local authority

  • Greenwich

Who runs this service

  • Star Nursing & Care Services Limited

Registered manager

Shatu Garba

Registered specialist services

  • Dementia

Latest regulatory ratings

Overall rating: Good
Is the service safe? Good
Is the service effective? Good
Is the service caring? Good
Is the service responsive? Good
Is the service well-led? Good
