Domiciliary care

Stardust Healthcare Ltd

Centre Court,101B First Floor , 1301 Stratford Road, Hall Green, Birmingham,
B28 9HH
0121 389 3500
www.blubirdcare.co.uk/Birminghameast

Local authority

  • Birmingham

Who runs this service

  • Stardust Healthcare Ltd

Registered specialist services

  • Dementia
  • Physical disabilities
