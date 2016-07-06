Which? uses cookies to improve our sites and by continuing you agree to our cookies policy

Domiciliary care

Start Service - Newark and Bassetlaw Locality

Welbeck House, Darwin Drive, Sherwood Energy Village, New Ollerton, Newark,
NG22 9FF
www.nottinghamshire.gov.uk

Local authority

  • Nottinghamshire

Who runs this service

  • Nottinghamshire County Council

Registered manager

Denise Anderson-Moll

Latest regulatory ratings

Overall rating: Good
Is the service safe? Requires
improvement
Is the service effective? Good
Is the service caring? Good
Is the service responsive? Good
Is the service well-led? Good
