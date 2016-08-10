Which? uses cookies to improve our sites and by continuing you agree to our cookies policy

Domiciliary care

Step-A-Side Care Limited (Domiciliary Care)

29 Market Place, Coleford,
GL16 8AA
01594 501230
www.stepasidecare.com

Local authority

  • Gloucestershire

Who runs this service

  • Step-A-Side Care Limited

Registered manager

Tracy Bedford

Registered specialist services

  • Mental health issues
  • Physical disabilities

Latest regulatory ratings

Overall rating: Good
Is the service safe? Good
Is the service effective? Requires
improvement
Is the service caring? Good
Is the service responsive? Good
Is the service well-led? Good
