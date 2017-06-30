Which? uses cookies to improve our sites and by continuing you agree to our cookies policy

Domiciliary care

Step Ahead Home Care Services

Suite 1, Dunbar Business Centre, Dunbar House Ltd, Leeds,
LS7 2BB
07725 817157

Local authority

  • Leeds

Who runs this service

  • Step Ahead Care Homes

Registered manager

Juliet Dube

Latest regulatory ratings

Overall rating: Requires
improvement
Is the service safe? Requires
improvement
Is the service effective? Good
Is the service caring? Good
Is the service responsive? Requires
improvement
Is the service well-led? Requires
improvement
