Domiciliary care

Step by Step Supporting Independence Ltd

Sarum, 3 Oak Park Villas, Dawlish,
EX7 0DE
01626 867624
www.stepbystepdomcare.com

Local authority

  • Devon

Who runs this service

  • Step by Step Supporting Independence Limited

Registered manager

Katie Mockridge

Registered specialist services

  • Sensory impairments
  • Mental health issues
  • Physical disabilities

Latest regulatory ratings

Overall rating: Good
Is the service safe? Good
Is the service effective? Good
Is the service caring? Good
Is the service responsive? Good
Is the service well-led? Good
