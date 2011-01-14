Which? uses cookies to improve our sites and by continuing you agree to our cookies policy

Domiciliary care

Step Consultants Limited - 2nd Floor Suite

Room 14c, 2nd Floor, Day Lewis House, 324-340 Bensham Lane, Thorton Heath, Croydon,
CR7 7EQ
020 8664 3600
www.stepconsultants.co.uk

Local authority

  • Croydon

Who runs this service

  • Step Consultants Limited

Registered specialist services

  • Sensory impairments
  • Dementia
  • Physical disabilities
