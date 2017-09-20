Which? uses cookies to improve our sites and by continuing you agree to our cookies policy

Map filter overlay dab1daba5aaaf0a3cc514358c5aac8e5e31ff6f12b8c981524f05b6ef6d8df18
Residential care home

Stoneleigh Care Home

Durham Road, Annfield Plain, Stanley,
DH9 7XH
01207 290214
www.hc-one.co.uk/homes/stoneleigh

About Stoneleigh Care Home

Stoneleigh is a purpose-built home offering residential dementia, residential, respite and end of life care in a residential area of Annfield Plain in Stanley, County Durham with the A693 close by. All bedrooms are wheelchair friendly, have TV points and a nurse call system and some have views across the garden. There_s a GP service, mobile hairdresser, chiropody and alternative therapy services, plus a smoking area. Organised events include quizzes, exercise, flower arranging and hand massages, and performances by professionals and local schools. Green-fingered enthusiasts can keep the large garden looking good, or enjoy it from the open and secure patio area.

Accommodation

  • 36Residents
  • 36Single rooms without en suite WC

Local authority

  • Durham

Who runs this service

  • HC-One Limited

Registered manager

Kay Rudd

Registered specialist services

  • Dementia
  • Physical disabilities

Latest regulatory ratings

Overall rating: Good
Is the service safe? Requires
improvement
Is the service effective? Good
Is the service caring? Good
Is the service responsive? Good
Is the service well-led? Good

Additional care services

  • Convalescent care Convalescent care
  • Respite care Respite care

Facilities

  • Activities co-ordinator Activities co-ordinator
  • Free parking Free parking
  • Gardens for residents and guests Gardens for residents and guests
  • Hairdresser (maybe visiting) Hairdresser (maybe visiting)
  • Lift Lift
  • Minibus Minibus
  • Near public transport Near public transport
  • Pets by arrangement Pets by arrangement
  • Phone point in own room Phone point in own room
Email & Print

We always recommend that before selecting or making any important decisions about a care home you take the time to check that it is right for your or your relative's particular circumstances.

Any description and indication of services and facilities on this page have been provided to us by the relevant care home and we cannot take any responsibility for any errors or other inaccuracies. However, please email us on the address you will find on our About us page if you think any of the information on this page is missing and / or incorrect.

Which? works for you © Which? 2017