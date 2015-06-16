Which? uses cookies to improve our sites and by continuing you agree to our cookies policy

Map filter overlay dab1daba5aaaf0a3cc514358c5aac8e5e31ff6f12b8c981524f05b6ef6d8df18
Domiciliary care

Stoney Staffing Solutions Ltd

Centre Court, 1301 Stratford Road, Hall Green, Birmingham,
B28 9HH
07913 202518
www.stoneystaffingsol.co.uk

Local authority

  • Birmingham

Who runs this service

  • Edesy Homecare Ltd

Registered specialist services

  • Sensory impairments
  • Mental health issues
  • Physical disabilities
  • Dementia
Email & Print
Which? works for you © Which? 2017