Which? uses cookies to improve our sites and by continuing you agree to our cookies policy.

Map filter overlay dab1daba5aaaf0a3cc514358c5aac8e5e31ff6f12b8c981524f05b6ef6d8df18
Nursing home

Stoneyford Care Home

Stoneyford Road, Sutton In Ashfield,
NG17 2DR
01623 441329
www.hc-one.co.uk/homes/stoneyford/

About Stoneyford Care Home

Stoneyford Christian Care Home is a purpose-built home offering dementia, nursing, residential and end of life care in a residential area of Sutton in Ashfield, Nottinghamshire near the A38 and M1. Many bedrooms have en suite or washroom facilities, all are wheelchair friendly, and have TV points and a nurse call system. There_s a GP service, hairdressing salon, and chiropody and alternative therapy available. Organised activities include professional entertainment, flower arranging, animal therapy, coffee mornings, local school performances and shows, plus regular outings to local places of interest including the library, parks and museums. There_s a courtyard garden where green-fingered enthusiasts can help to keep the raised flowerbeds looking good, plus an open and secure patio area.

Accommodation

  • 51Residents
  • 14Single rooms with en suite WC
  • 37Single rooms without en suite WC

Local authority

  • Nottinghamshire

Who runs this service

  • HC-One Limited

Registered specialist services

  • Dementia
  • Physical disabilities

Latest regulatory ratings

Overall rating: Good
Is the service safe? Requires
improvement
Is the service effective? Good
Is the service caring? Good
Is the service responsive? Good
Is the service well-led? Good

Additional care services

  • Convalescent care Convalescent care
  • Day care Day care
  • Respite care Respite care

Facilities

  • Activities co-ordinator Activities co-ordinator
  • Bar Bar
  • Free parking Free parking
  • Gardens for residents and guests Gardens for residents and guests
  • Hairdresser (maybe visiting) Hairdresser (maybe visiting)
  • Lift Lift
  • Minibus Minibus
  • Near public transport Near public transport
  • Pets by arrangement Pets by arrangement
  • Residents kitchenette Residents kitchenette
  • Wi-fi Wi-fi
Email & Print

We always recommend that before selecting or making any important decisions about a care home you take the time to check that it is right for your or your relative's particular circumstances.

Any description and indication of services and facilities on this page have been provided to us by the relevant care home and we cannot take any responsibility for any errors or other inaccuracies. However, please email us on the address you will find on our About us page if you think any of the information on this page is missing and / or incorrect.

Which? works for you © Which? 2017