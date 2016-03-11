Which? uses cookies to improve our sites and by continuing you agree to our cookies policy.

Domiciliary care

Stonham Devon Enhanced Community Recovery Service

Room UW115, Hannah's at Seale Hayne, Howton Lane, Newton Abbot,
TQ12 6NQ
07889 087028
www.homegroup.org.uk

Local authority

  • Devon

Who runs this service

  • Home Group Limited

Registered specialist services

  • Mental health issues
