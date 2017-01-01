Which? uses cookies to improve our sites and by continuing you agree to our cookies policy

Map filter overlay dab1daba5aaaf0a3cc514358c5aac8e5e31ff6f12b8c981524f05b6ef6d8df18
Residential care home

Strathview Care Home

Carswell Wynd, Auchtermuchty, Cupar,
KY14 7FG
01337 827480

About Strathview Care Home

Strathview provides residential care in a purpose-built home with a real ?home from home? atmosphere. Situated close to the shops and amenities of Auchtermuchty, its location also affords wonderful views over the surrounding countryside. The key focus is in providing a safe, homely and supported environment for residents through a planned multi-disciplinary team approach. Staff are committed to meeting the physical, psychological and spiritual needs of residents to the greatest extent that their individual circumstances permit. All rooms are individually decorated and fully furnished with an en suite.

Accommodation

  • 25Residents
  • 25Single rooms with en suite WC

Local authority

  • Fife

Additional care services

  • Respite care Respite care
  • Access to a chiropodist Access to a chiropodist

Facilities

  • Activities co-ordinator Activities co-ordinator
  • Free parking Free parking
  • Gardens for residents and guests Gardens for residents and guests
  • Hairdresser (maybe visiting) Hairdresser (maybe visiting)
  • Minibus Minibus
  • Near public transport Near public transport
  • Pets by arrangement Pets by arrangement
  • Patio Patio
  • Phone point in own room Phone point in own room
  • Place of worship and/or visiting faith leaders Place of worship and/or visiting faith leaders
  • Quiet lounge Quiet lounge
  • TV lounge TV lounge
Email & Print

We always recommend that before selecting or making any important decisions about a care home you take the time to check that it is right for your or your relative's particular circumstances.

Any description and indication of services and facilities on this page have been provided to us by the relevant care home and we cannot take any responsibility for any errors or other inaccuracies. However, please email us on the address you will find on our About us page if you think any of the information on this page is missing and / or incorrect.

Which? works for you © Which? 2017