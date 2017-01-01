Strathview provides residential care in a purpose-built home with a real ?home from home? atmosphere. Situated close to the shops and amenities of Auchtermuchty, its location also affords wonderful views over the surrounding countryside. The key focus is in providing a safe, homely and supported environment for residents through a planned multi-disciplinary team approach. Staff are committed to meeting the physical, psychological and spiritual needs of residents to the greatest extent that their individual circumstances permit. All rooms are individually decorated and fully furnished with an en suite.

