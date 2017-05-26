Which? uses cookies to improve our sites and by continuing you agree to our cookies policy

Domiciliary care

Sugarman Health and Wellbeing - Birmingham

21 Bennetts Hill, Birmingham,
B2 5QP
0121 233 1424
www.cordantcare.com

Local authority

  • Birmingham

Who runs this service

  • Sugarman Health and Wellbeing Limited

Registered manager

Samantha Lester

Registered specialist services

  • Sensory impairments
  • Dementia
  • Physical disabilities

Latest regulatory ratings

Overall rating: Good
Is the service safe? Good
Is the service effective? Good
Is the service caring? Good
Is the service responsive? Good
Is the service well-led? Good
