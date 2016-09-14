Which? uses cookies to improve our sites and by continuing you agree to our cookies policy.

Map filter overlay dab1daba5aaaf0a3cc514358c5aac8e5e31ff6f12b8c981524f05b6ef6d8df18
Domiciliary care

Sugarman Health and Wellbeing - Chester

12 Grosvenor Court, Foregate Street, Chester,
CH1 1HG
01244 559051
www.cordantcare.com

Local authority

  • Cheshire West and Chester

Who runs this service

  • Sugarman Health and Wellbeing Limited

Registered specialist services

  • Sensory impairments
  • Dementia
  • Physical disabilities
Email & Print
Which? works for you © Which? 2017