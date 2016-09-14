Which? uses cookies to improve our sites and by continuing you agree to our cookies policy.

Domiciliary care

Sugarman Health and Wellbeing - Leeds

Suite 1, Second Floor, 31-32 Park Row, Leeds,
LS1 5JD
0113 457 3150
www.cordantcare.com

Local authority

  • Leeds

Who runs this service

  • Sugarman Health and Wellbeing Limited

Registered specialist services

  • Sensory impairments
  • Dementia
  • Physical disabilities
