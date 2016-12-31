Which? uses cookies to improve our sites and by continuing you agree to our cookies policy

Residential care home

Sundial Cottage Care Home

Badminston Drove, Fawley, Southampton,
SO45 1BW
023 8089 1031
www.sundialcottage.co.uk

About Sundial Cottage Care Home

Sundial Cottage is a privately owned care home specialising in dementia on the edge of the New Forest, close to local beaches and near the village of Fawley. Residents are encouraged to bring personal effects and small items of furniture with them if they wish. All rooms also have a nurse call system. There are lounges and quiet areas around the home. The home organises activities, including flower arranging, bingo, music and movement, reminiscence, tai-chi, aromatherapy and quiz time. Staff help residents to participate as much or as little as they want. Chiropody and hairdressing is also available. Landscaped grounds surround the home with well-maintained flowerbeds, established borders and trees to make the gardens a tranquil setting to relax and explore.

Accommodation

  • 22Residents
  • 5Single rooms with en suite WC
  • 5Shared rooms with en suite WC
  • 7Single rooms without en suite WC

Local authority

  • Hampshire

Who runs this service

  • N Sykes and L Beale

Registered manager

Gillian Veal

Registered specialist services

  • Sensory impairments
  • Mental health issues
  • Physical disabilities
  • Dementia

Latest regulatory ratings

Overall rating: Good
Is the service safe? Good
Is the service effective? Good
Is the service caring? Good
Is the service responsive? Good
Is the service well-led? Good

Additional care services

  • Day care Day care
  • Respite care Respite care
  • Access to a chiropodist Access to a chiropodist
  • Access to a dentist Access to a dentist
  • Access to a GP Access to a GP
  • Access to an optician Access to an optician
  • Access to a physiotherapist Access to a physiotherapist

Facilities

  • Activities co-ordinator Activities co-ordinator
  • Free parking Free parking
  • Gardens for residents and guests Gardens for residents and guests
  • Hairdresser (maybe visiting) Hairdresser (maybe visiting)
  • Lift Lift
  • Near public transport Near public transport
  • Patio Patio
  • Phone point in own room Phone point in own room
  • Place of worship and/or visiting faith leaders Place of worship and/or visiting faith leaders
  • Quiet lounge Quiet lounge
  • Stairlift Stairlift
  • TV lounge TV lounge
  • Wi-fi Wi-fi
