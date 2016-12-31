Sundial Cottage is a privately owned care home specialising in dementia on the edge of the New Forest, close to local beaches and near the village of Fawley. Residents are encouraged to bring personal effects and small items of furniture with them if they wish. All rooms also have a nurse call system. There are lounges and quiet areas around the home. The home organises activities, including flower arranging, bingo, music and movement, reminiscence, tai-chi, aromatherapy and quiz time. Staff help residents to participate as much or as little as they want. Chiropody and hairdressing is also available. Landscaped grounds surround the home with well-maintained flowerbeds, established borders and trees to make the gardens a tranquil setting to relax and explore.

