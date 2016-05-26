Which? uses cookies to improve our sites and by continuing you agree to our cookies policy.

Map filter overlay dab1daba5aaaf0a3cc514358c5aac8e5e31ff6f12b8c981524f05b6ef6d8df18
Nursing home

Sundridge Court Nursing Home

19 Edward Road, Bromley,
BR1 3NG
020 8466 6553

About Sundridge Court Nursing Home

Located in the attractive Sundridge Park residential area, Sundridge Court nursing home in Bromley provides residential and nursing care on a trial stay, short stay and convalescent care basis, as well as long-term care. The home environment is light and spacious, and staff strive to provide a welcoming atmosphere. The home encourages residents to bring important personal possessions to personalise their rooms, and to really make the space their own. There is a conservatory overlooking beautiful gardens, where residents can enjoy the wide range of flora and fauna and outdoors activities.

Accommodation

  • 28Residents
  • 28Single rooms with en suite WC

Local authority

  • Bromley

Who runs this service

  • Caring Homes Healthcare Group Limited

Registered manager

Theresa Afodume

Latest regulatory ratings

Overall rating: Good
Is the service safe? Good
Is the service effective? Good
Is the service caring? Good
Is the service responsive? Good
Is the service well-led? Good

Additional care services

  • Convalescent care Convalescent care
  • Respite care Respite care
  • Access to a chiropodist Access to a chiropodist
  • Access to a physiotherapist Access to a physiotherapist

Facilities

  • Activities co-ordinator Activities co-ordinator
  • Bar Bar
  • Conservatory Conservatory
  • Free parking Free parking
  • Gardens for residents and guests Gardens for residents and guests
  • Hairdresser (maybe visiting) Hairdresser (maybe visiting)
  • Library (maybe visiting) Library (maybe visiting)
  • Lift Lift
  • Minibus Minibus
  • Near public transport Near public transport
  • Patio Patio
  • Phone point in own room Phone point in own room
  • TV lounge TV lounge
  • Wi-fi Wi-fi
Email & Print

We always recommend that before selecting or making any important decisions about a care home you take the time to check that it is right for your or your relative's particular circumstances.

Any description and indication of services and facilities on this page have been provided to us by the relevant care home and we cannot take any responsibility for any errors or other inaccuracies. However, please email us on the address you will find on our About us page if you think any of the information on this page is missing and / or incorrect.

Which? works for you © Which? 2017