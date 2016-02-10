Which? uses cookies to improve our sites and by continuing you agree to our cookies policy.

Residential care home

Sunnymeade

Helliers Close, Chard,
TA20 1LJ
01460 63563
www.somersetcare.co.uk

About Sunnymeade

Sunnymeade is situated in Chard, near to shops and other local amenities. The accommodation is arranged in five separate ground floor units, creating a friendly and personal atmosphere. Each unit has its own lounge/diner and kitchenette which residents and their guests are welcome to use. All of the bedrooms at Sunnymeade are fitted with a nurse call system and some have the benefit of en suite facilities. All units have access to colourful gardens. Activities and entertainment are provided throughout the day by an activities co-ordinator and entertainers regularly visit to perform. IT facilities, including wi-fi and Skype, are available for all to use.

Accommodation

  • 49Residents
  • 6Single rooms with en suite WC
  • 43Single rooms without en suite WC

Local authority

  • Somerset

Who runs this service

  • Somerset Care Limited

Registered manager

Nicola Passant

Registered specialist services

  • Dementia

Latest regulatory ratings

Overall rating: Good
Is the service safe? Good
Is the service effective? Good
Is the service caring? Good
Is the service responsive? Good
Is the service well-led? Requires
improvement

Additional care services

  • Convalescent care Convalescent care
  • Day care Day care
  • Respite care Respite care

Facilities

  • Activities co-ordinator Activities co-ordinator
  • Free parking Free parking
  • Gardens for residents and guests Gardens for residents and guests
  • Hairdresser (maybe visiting) Hairdresser (maybe visiting)
  • Near public transport Near public transport
  • Pets by arrangement Pets by arrangement
  • Patio Patio
  • Phone point in own room Phone point in own room
  • Quiet lounge Quiet lounge
  • Residents kitchenette Residents kitchenette
  • TV lounge TV lounge
  • Wi-fi Wi-fi
