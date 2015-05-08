Which? uses cookies to improve our sites and by continuing you agree to our cookies policy.

Domiciliary care

Supported Homes Limited - 1 Emerald Close

1 Emerald Close, Blackburn,
BB1 9AH
01254 582611
www.supportedhomes.com

Local authority

  • Blackburn with Darwen

Who runs this service

  • Supported Homes Limited

Registered manager

Anne Corrance

Registered specialist services

  • Mental health issues

Latest regulatory ratings

Overall rating: Good
Is the service safe? Good
Is the service effective? Good
Is the service caring? Good
Is the service responsive? Good
Is the service well-led? Good
